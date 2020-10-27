Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. On average, analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OFC opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

OFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $86,190.00. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.20 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,075.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

