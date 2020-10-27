Floor & Decor (FND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.31 million. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.88. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,871,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,668 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,051,454 shares of company stock worth $409,546,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FND. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

