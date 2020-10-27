Exponent (EXPO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Exponent to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.11 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. On average, analysts expect Exponent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.25. Exponent has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $84.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.61.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,518 shares of company stock valued at $2,846,868. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

