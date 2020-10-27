Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for UFP Industries, Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UFPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark upgraded UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.20.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in UFP Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $359,297.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,748.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $200,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,327 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,369. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

