FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Issued By William Blair

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will earn $9.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.06.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $65.88 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5,587.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,566,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

