First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Stock Price Down 2.3%

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $43.89. 287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average is $41.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.