Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) & Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Critical Analysis

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concrete Pumping -18.81% -1.04% -0.37% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Concrete Pumping and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concrete Pumping $282.96 million 0.77 -$32.49 million N/A N/A Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.25 -$14.39 million N/A N/A

Color Star Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concrete Pumping.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Concrete Pumping and Color Star Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concrete Pumping 0 3 2 0 2.40 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.69%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents. In addition, it provides personalized growth plans for each child based on the analysis of performance data. Further, the company offers U Campus SAAS System, a smart school management SAAS System with U Campus, an online service that provides a package of support for the operation and management of preschool education institutions, including student management, employee management, financial management, attendance management, and health management. Additionally, it provides Childhood AI Analysis Service, which provides schools with monitoring equipment that utilizes AI technology to record and analyze key information about the children in real time, such as emotions, movement, concentration, and points of interest; targeted teaching programs consulting service for preschool children; and online education service, which offers an English as a Second Language curriculum named Precise Mind to kindergartens in China, supplementing their existing English curriculum. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

