Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) vs. Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) Critical Comparison

Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) and Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLB) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Powin Energy and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Powin Energy and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powin Energy $5.17 million 11.73 -$15.54 million N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 36.80 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Powin Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 72.6% of Powin Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Powin Energy has a beta of -3.05, meaning that its share price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Powin Energy and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powin Energy N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs -35.92% N/A -260.09%

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Powin Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powin Energy

Powin Energy Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and provides integrated battery energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications. Its primary product is the Stack140, a modular, flexible, purpose-built battery string that is scalable from a single unit to multiple megawatts of capacity. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Conversion Labs

Conversion Labs, Inc., an Internet-based direct response marketing company, licenses, acquires, creates, and sells various products to consumers worldwide. Its products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in foamer for thicker fuller hair; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune support; and PDF Simpli, a PDF conversion software. The company sells its products through technology infrastructure and relationships with agencies, third party marketers, and online advertising platforms, as well as through its Websites inrwellness.com and shapiromd.com. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

