Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 525 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397.81 ($5.20).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 319.35 ($4.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.22. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.05.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 51,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.