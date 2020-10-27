Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.43. Bioanalytical Systems shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 17,864 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $54.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 1,338.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc, doing business as Inotiv, a pharmaceutical development company, provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally.

