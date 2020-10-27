Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $18.42. Sohu.com shares last traded at $18.14, with a volume of 246,425 shares traded.

SOHU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sohu.com from $10.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $711.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.84). Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $421.06 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 319.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 27.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,465 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 81.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the period. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

