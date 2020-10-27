Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.34

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.34 and traded as high as $6.67. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 151,477 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.86.

The firm has a market cap of $340.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

