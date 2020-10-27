Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.25

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Sigma Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:SIGM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.29. Sigma Designs shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 19,700 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

About Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM)

Sigma Designs, Inc, an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles.

