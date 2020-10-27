Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.92. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 379,244 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 294,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 77,196 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

