Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $0.92. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 379,244 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $48.44 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.21.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter.
About Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE)
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.
