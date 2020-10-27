Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.90

Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $20.51. Summer Infant shares last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 7,874 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.97.
Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.
About Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR)
Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.
