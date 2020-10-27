China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.61

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.61 and traded as high as $21.70. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 10,120 shares changing hands.

CEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

