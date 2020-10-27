Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.56

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.56 and traded as high as $17.03. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 34,572 shares traded.

EGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DNB Markets raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $160,110.00. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 93,687 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 55,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 108,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

