Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.59

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.59 and traded as high as $9.59. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 10,462 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

