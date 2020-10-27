SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) Shares Down 5%

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS) traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 13,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 43,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of $552,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -10.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82.

About SustainCo Inc. (SMS.V) (CVE:SMS)

SustainCo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure solutions and services in Canada. The company develops intelligent building technology, including the integration of disparate building systems for the provision of building automation and controls, HVAC mechanical services, real-time performance monitoring, and energy efficient retrofit and solutions.

