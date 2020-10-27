Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.40

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.40 and traded as high as $34.42. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $34.42, with a volume of 11,769 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $719.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

