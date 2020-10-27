(PVAHQ) (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

(PVAHQ) (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. (PVAHQ) shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

(PVAHQ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVAHQ)

Penn Virginia Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the onshore exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Its operations consist primarily of drilling unconventional horizontal development wells, and operating its producing wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field or the Eagle Ford, in South Texas.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for (PVAHQ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (PVAHQ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Mercer International and Pope & Talbot Financial Review
Mercer International and Pope & Talbot Financial Review
Mercer International and Pope & Talbot Financial Review
Mercer International and Pope & Talbot Financial Review
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC a GBX 525 Price Target
Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HSBC a GBX 525 Price Target
Invo Bioscience Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51
Invo Bioscience Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.51
Bioanalytical Systems Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87
Bioanalytical Systems Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.87
Sohu.com Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61
Sohu.com Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report