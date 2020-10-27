Analyzing Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) & Issuer Direct (OTCMKTS:ISDR)

Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Man Wah alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Man Wah and Issuer Direct, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Man Wah 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Man Wah has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Man Wah and Issuer Direct’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Man Wah $1.55 billion 3.05 $209.51 million N/A N/A Issuer Direct $16.30 million 4.76 $690,000.00 $0.33 62.97

Man Wah has higher revenue and earnings than Issuer Direct.

Profitability

This table compares Man Wah and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Man Wah N/A N/A N/A Issuer Direct 7.51% 6.72% 5.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Man Wah on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to high-speed railways, chain cinemas, and other business customers, as well as metal components for furniture; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of sofas, bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management and development services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back office support services; business management and design services; warehouse services; brand management; import and export services; operates hotel; and sells residential properties. As of March 31, 2020, the company had a total of 2,874 CHEERS First-class Cabin brand sofa and CHEERS Five-star Mattress brand stores, as well as Fleming stores in China. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and Indonesia. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fotan, Hong Kong.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It also offers Regulation Fair Disclosure, news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and training platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. In addition, the company provides SEC documents conversion and editing; XBRL tagging; stock certificates fulfillment and delivery; telecommunications; printing; press release distribution; and investor outreach and engagement services, as well as proxy materials or annual reports. It operates under Direct Transfer, PrecisionIR (PIR), Investor Network, Interwest, and ACCESSWIRE brands name. The company serves corporate issuers, private companies, banks, brokerage firms, investment banks, and mutual funds; and professional firms, such as investor relations and public relations firms, as well as the accounting and legal communities. Issuer Direct Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.