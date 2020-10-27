Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) & Petrominerals (NYSE:PTRO) Head-To-Head Survey

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) and Petrominerals (OTCMKTS:PTRO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ranger Energy Services has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrominerals has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its share price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

26.1% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ranger Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Petrominerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Petrominerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -1.45% -2.45% -1.72% Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ranger Energy Services and Petrominerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 3 1 0 2.25 Petrominerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 103.58%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than Petrominerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and Petrominerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $336.90 million 0.14 $1.80 million $0.25 12.28 Petrominerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ranger Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than Petrominerals.

Summary

Petrominerals beats Ranger Energy Services on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rigs segment offers well service rigs and complementary equipment and services to facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well. It also rents well service-related equipment consisting of fluid pumps, power swivels, well control packages, hydraulic catwalks, frac tanks, pipe racks, and pipe handling tools. This segment also has a fleet of 139 well service rigs. The Completion and Other Services segment provides wireline completion services necessary to bring a well on production and other ancillary services utilized in conjunction with rig services to maintain the production of a well. The Processing Solutions segment offers proprietary and modular equipment for the processing of natural gas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Petrominerals

Petrominerals Corporation engages in the exploration, drilling, and production of oil and gas; and other oil industry-related businesses. It owns interests in oil producing properties in southern California. The company has a 53% working interest in the Castaic Hills Unit; a 100% working interest in a single oil well; and a 83.3% working interest in two oil wells in the Hasley Canyon field. Its properties are located in Santa Clarita, California. The company's net production of oil and gas was approximately 8 million barrels, as of December 31, 2003. It had approximately 23 gross oil and gas producing wells, as of the above date. Petrominerals Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Ventura, California.

