Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.17

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $16.32. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 278,673 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.92.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.20. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.44% and a negative net margin of 1,035.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.