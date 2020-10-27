Comparing CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) & Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CCUR and Super Micro Computer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million 4.59 $12.23 million N/A N/A Super Micro Computer $3.34 billion 0.38 $84.31 million $2.46 9.88

Super Micro Computer has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Super Micro Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR 208.24% 21.51% 18.58% Super Micro Computer 2.52% 12.59% 6.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of CCUR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CCUR and Super Micro Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Micro Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Super Micro Computer beats CCUR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc., formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services. The company also provides a range of application-optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade servers, storage systems, and subsystems and accessories; and server software management solutions, such as Server Management Suite, including Supermicro Server Manager, Supermicro Power Management software, Supermicro Update Manager, and SuperDoctor 5. In addition, it offers server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, chassis, power supplies, and other accessories. Further, the company provides server and storage system integration, configuration, and software upgrade and update services; and technical documentation services, as well as identifies service requirements, creates and executes project plans, and conducts verification testing and training services. Additionally, it offers help desk and on-site product support services for its server and storage systems; and customer support services, including ongoing maintenance and technical support for its products. The company provides its products to enterprise data centers, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G and edge computing markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company has operations primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

