JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.65. JMP Group shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 9,435 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $87,999.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
