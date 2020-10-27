JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.65. JMP Group shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 9,435 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of JMP Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.20. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 26.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $478,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $87,999.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JMP Group stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

