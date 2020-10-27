The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.86

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.94. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 33,085 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $60.82 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of The Dixie Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

