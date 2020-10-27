Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.47

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.47 and traded as high as $4.96. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 81,943 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 117.38% and a negative net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

