China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.08

Shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.08 and traded as high as $1.19. China XD Plastics shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 61,459 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

China XD Plastics (NASDAQ:CXDC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.22 million during the quarter. China XD Plastics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China XD Plastics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of China XD Plastics Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CXDC) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of China XD Plastics worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

China XD Plastics Company Profile

China XD Plastics Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of modified plastics primarily for automotive applications in the People's Republic of China and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Its modified plastics are used to fabricate various auto components, including exteriors consisting of automobile bumpers, rearview and sideview mirrors, and license plate parts; interiors, such as door panels, dashboards, steering wheels, glove compartments, and safety belt components; and functional components comprising air conditioner casings, heating and ventilation casings, engine covers, and air ducts.

