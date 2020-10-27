AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.95

Shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.95 and traded as high as $26.77. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 57,150 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,970 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,773 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $786,000.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

