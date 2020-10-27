AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.95

Shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.95 and traded as high as $26.77. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 57,150 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV)
AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
