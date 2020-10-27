Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.79. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 701,152 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIMX shares. ValuEngine cut Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $635.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,749,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 331,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 322,226 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

