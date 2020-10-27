China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.69

Shares of China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.69 and traded as high as $18.02. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 141,892 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $925.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.62 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Yuchai International Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in China Yuchai International by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in China Yuchai International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. AJO LP grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 97.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

