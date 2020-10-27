PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.64

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.64 and traded as high as $32.45. PolyOne shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 386,538 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PolyOne by 277.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in PolyOne during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolyOne (NYSE:POL)

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

