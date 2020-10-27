Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.18. Curis shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 424,691 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Curis by 108.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $2,743,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Curis during the second quarter valued at $4,417,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

