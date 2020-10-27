CAE (NYSE:CAE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.52

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $18.22. CAE shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 512,976 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Bank of America lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CAE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.56 million. CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CAE by 61.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of CAE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CAE by 63.8% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

