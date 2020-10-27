GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.57

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.57 and traded as high as $12.95. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 9,957 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded GAMCO Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $343.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.57.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 337.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 185.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 16.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GAMCO Investors by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,508 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

