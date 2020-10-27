Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.78

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.78 and traded as high as $12.62. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 31,238 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $135.78 million, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.20 million. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Olympic Steel by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Olympic Steel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Olympic Steel by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Olympic Steel by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 48,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Olympic Steel by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

