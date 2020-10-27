PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (OTCMKTS:PULS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.70

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (OTCMKTS:PULS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.70 and traded as high as $49.92. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 311,842 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 104,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter.

