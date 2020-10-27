Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.15

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.15 and traded as high as $8.51. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 3,041 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

The company has a market cap of $75.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.