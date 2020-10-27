Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.55

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.55 and traded as high as $15.89. Digi International shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 108,505 shares.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $446.57 million, a P/E ratio of 69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.81.
In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at $968,192.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $72,228.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $609,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Digi International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Digi International by 149.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 83,224 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Digi International by 76.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Digi International by 20.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.
