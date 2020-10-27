Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.77. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 7,894 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter. Houston Wire & Cable had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Houston Wire & Cable as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston Wire & Cable Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. The company offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

