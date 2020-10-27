STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $1.41. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 21,934 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434,061 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

