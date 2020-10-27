China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.34

Shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $10.02. China Finance Online shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 52,787 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.46.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

