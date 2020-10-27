Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.73

Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.73 and traded as high as $24.40. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 21,938 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WF. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine cut Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Woori Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Woori Financial Group Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 199.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 38.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.