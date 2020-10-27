Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.24. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 512,909 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,999.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.