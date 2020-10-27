American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.78

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $14.34. American Vanguard shares last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 43,990 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $423.41 million, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $262,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $160,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter worth $162,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in American Vanguard by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Vanguard by 49.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

