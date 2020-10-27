Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.09 and traded as high as $24.45. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 64,034 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $316.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 90.52% and a return on equity of 169.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.