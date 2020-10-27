Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.09

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.09 and traded as high as $24.45. Mesabi Trust shares last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 64,034 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $316.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09.
Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The mining company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 90.52% and a return on equity of 169.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mesabi Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MSB)
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in the iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.