Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) and ENDRA Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:NDRA) Head to Head Contrast

Aradigm (OTCMKTS:ARDMQ) and ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Aradigm has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its share price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aradigm and ENDRA Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aradigm N/A N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -597.74% -319.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aradigm and ENDRA Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aradigm $14.47 million 0.05 -$10.70 million N/A N/A ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,801.24 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -0.31

Aradigm has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aradigm and ENDRA Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aradigm 0 0 0 0 N/A ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

ENDRA Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 728.73%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Aradigm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aradigm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Aradigm

Aradigm Corp. is a leading developer of advanced pulmonary drug delivery systems for the treatment of systemic conditions as well as lung diseases. Their hand-held AERx platform is being designed for the rapid and reproducible delivery of a wide range of pharmaceutical drugs and biotech compounds via the lung.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

