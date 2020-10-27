Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Magnite alerts:

This table compares Magnite and Aurora Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 6.63 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -25.43 Aurora Mobile $130.21 million 1.56 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

Aurora Mobile has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Magnite.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magnite and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Aurora Mobile.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -32.44% -16.03% -5.98% Aurora Mobile -25.48% -35.42% -18.65%

Summary

Magnite beats Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.