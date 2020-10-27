Financial Review: PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) & New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC)

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) and New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Dividends

PennantPark Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. PennantPark Investment pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Mountain Finance pays out 94.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PennantPark Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PennantPark Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

PennantPark Investment has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Mountain Finance has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennantPark Investment and New Mountain Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment $112.11 million 1.82 $15.93 million $0.66 4.62 New Mountain Finance $276.51 million 3.30 $112.56 million $1.27 7.41

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than PennantPark Investment. PennantPark Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PennantPark Investment and New Mountain Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment 1 0 0 0 1.00 New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.72%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Investment and New Mountain Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment -16.10% 7.43% 3.00% New Mountain Finance -17.83% 10.54% 3.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.5% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of New Mountain Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats PennantPark Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. It typically invests between $10 million and $50 million. Within middle market it seeks to invest in companies having EBITDA between $20 million and $200 million. It prefers to invest in equity interests, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants, or options received in connection with its debt investments and directly in the equity of private companies. The fund makes investments through both primary originations and open-market secondary purchases. It invests primarily in debt securities that are rated below investment grade and have contractual unlevered returns of 10% to 15%. The firm may also invest in distressed debt and related opportunities and prefers to invest in targets having private equity sponsorship. It seeks to hold its investments between five years and ten years. The fund prefer to have majority stake in companies.

